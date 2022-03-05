The Game loves to make bold claims. Earlier this week, The Game said that Kanye West did more for his career in two weeks than Dr. Dre did over his. It should be noted that Dre signed The Game to Aftermath back in 2003 and executive produced his debut album, The Documentary. Prior to that, The Game claimed that he’s the best rapper from Compton, though fans of Kendrick Lamar among others strongly disagreed.

Now The Game has a new claim: During a recent interview on NORE and DJ EFN’s podcast Drink Champs, he said that he could beat Eminem if they battled on Verzuz. “Eminem is Eminem, I like Eminem,” he said during the episode. “He’s one of the f*ckin good MCs, great MCs. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not, he’s not. Challenge it. Yes, I do [Want to do Verzuz against Eminem].” After seeing the reaction from those around him, The Game pressed on. “What you mean, yeah I do. The f*ck you mean. I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever.”

After The Game’s comments made their way around social media, people were very quick to disagree with him:

the game looking for hits to try and battle Eminem in a verzuz pic.twitter.com/dhbp2ciCra — 🅻🅴🅴🥤 (@postysburner) March 5, 2022

the game better keep Eminem's name outta his lying ass mouth cause he does NOTHING better than Em — Shady Times (@ShadyTimes) March 5, 2022

The Game is a great rapper, but c' mon man, Eminem uses only one album against The Game's hits and would beat him. — Bitch Please (@HipHopEsp_) March 5, 2022

I like all The Game albums, but let’s be honest, Eminem is even better than him at name dropping 😂 — Smile (@TestingRelapse) March 5, 2022

Eminem got at least 30 verses better than the Games best and only a few of them mention Dr Dre 😂 https://t.co/PIAGwWcm6k — Iceberg Slim (@HovengerDynasty) March 5, 2022

Nah see I mess with The Game, loved his first two albums especially The Documentary. But cmon @thegame you not messing with Eminem. #drinkchamps #rapgod https://t.co/D98adc7Vpg — BigToro (@Yaboit80sbaby) March 5, 2022

The Game is a bipolar, this is the same nigga who said he is better than Eminem and he can beat him in a Verzuz. pic.twitter.com/gaiQ5G311t — IBashar (@CurtisBashar) March 5, 2022

T.i. verzuz Eminem would be a waaaay more even match up than The Game https://t.co/PkPCbzQ9wz — not a cartoon (@LUNEYBANDS) March 5, 2022

Keep MMLP and TES out of Eminem's discography, and Em is still easily washing the game in a verzuz https://t.co/sZPPFeg3fP — ❄ (@chethan_nayak_) March 5, 2022

You can watch a clip from the interview above and see the full interview here.