For those who aren’t familiar, The Good, The Bad & The Queen — a supergroup made up of Gorillaz’ leader Damon Albarn, The Clash’s Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong, and drummer Tony Allen — got together and recorded a self-titled album back in 2007. The band has been pretty quiet since though, although they’ve been making some noise again recently when it was announced that their second album, Merrie Land, would be released in November. Last night, the band visited Later… With Jools Holland and gave their first performance in a long time: the last time The Good, The Bad & The Queen shared a stage was when they reunited for a benefit concert in 2011.

The group played the Merrie Land title track, and it was a breezy, vaguely psychedelic performance. The record more broadly is political in nature; Albarn previously said a new album was ready in 2014 but it was later scrapped, and added about the newer material, “Brexit has obviously given us a wonderful starting point.”

Last night’s Jools Holland was pretty packed, as Robyn also featured on the episode to perform “Missing U” and “With Every Heartbeat.” Robyn herself is making a return after some time away: She just released Honey, her first album in eight years.

Watch The Good, The Bad & The Queen and Robyn’s performances above.

Merrie Land is out 11/13 via Studio 13. Pre-order it here.

Honey is out now via Konichiwa Records/Interscope Records. Get it here.