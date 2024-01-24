Just months after dropping his jam-packed debut album, The First Time, Australian pop and hip-hop sensation The Kid Laroi is already gearing up to drop new music. Today (January 23), Laroi announced his new single, “Heaven” via Instagram.

Never one to shy away from wearing his heart on his sleeve, Laroi teased that “Heaven” will be a more poignant track, on which, he teases an era of growth and reflection.

“this one’s super personal for a lot of different reasons,” said Laroi in the post’s caption. “it’s about evolving and leaving the past behind. changing the way you once thought and perceived the world. growing up! I don’t wanna ramble too much about it because it’s better if you just listen lmao but I wanna remind you that it’s never too late to be who you want to be and whatever you may be going through or feeling won’t last forever.. trust me!”

In addition to “Heaven,” Laroi will also appear on a new song called “This My Life” with Lil Tecca, which is included on the tracklist of the Lyrical Lemonade compilation album, All Is Yellow.

Both “Heaven” and All Is Yellow arrive this Friday, January 26.

All Is Yellow arrives via DefJam. Find more information here.