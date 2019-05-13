The National Have Shared Their ‘I Am Easy To Find’ Short Film For Free

05.13.19 3 hours ago

In March, The National announced their eighth album, I Am Easy To Find. At the time, they also revealed that the record would be accompanied by a short film of the same name. Now that the release of the album is just a few days away (it’s out this Friday), they have decided to share the short film.

The band said they decided to make the 26-minute film easily available free of charge in hopes that it would be widely accessible to anybody who wants to see it, writing in a tweet, “We’re delighted to reveal that Mike Mills’ short film ‘I Am Easy To Find’ (starring Alicia Vikander) is available to watch now at http://IAMEASYTOFIND.com. We & our record label @4AD_official have kept the film from a paywall in hopes that you’ll watch and share it wide.”

The band revealed that alongside the film, there are also some extras. They wrote, “Alongside the complete film, two accompanying commentaries are available, with Mike Mills and Matt Berninger & Carin Besser respectively. Also watch the full Q&A from the recent Beacon Theatre screening that was hosted by @julienrbaker.

Watch the I Am Easy To Find short film above.

I Am Easy To Find is out 5/17 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.

