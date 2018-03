Getty Image

The Roots were set to be a highlight of SXSW this year with a big jam featuring Ludacris, Dermot Kennedy, Jessie Reyez, Rapsody and southern funk group Tank and the Bangas. Unfortunately, that performance never happened: The Roots were forced to cancel it after the venue they were scheduled to perform at received a bomb threat via email on Saturday, as the Austin, Texas municipal Twitter account reported.

Booking photo of Trevor Ingram. pic.twitter.com/pEpE3lifVn — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 18, 2018