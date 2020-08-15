On August 10, The Weeknd saw his debut album Kiss Land rise back to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes R&B chart, some seven whole years after the album’s release. The rapper took to Twitter to celebrate the rare feat, writing, “xo’s legacy is full of surprises. discography turning timeless. can’t thank you guys enough. XO #kissland.” Not long after, on a recent episode of his Momento Mori radio show on Apple Music, The Weeknd then took fans back to the Kiss Land era by playing a number of unreleased tracks.

xo’s legacy is full of surprises. discography turning timeless. can’t thank you guys enough. XO #kissland 💚💚💚💚 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 10, 2020

Memento mori ep9 kiss land edition

special thank you episode to the fans for showing so much love to kiss land this week. A collection of records that inspired the universe and a few songs and ideas that didn’t make the album. TOMORROW live on @applemusic at 3pmPT/6pmET/11pm GMT pic.twitter.com/w43Zys11b2 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 13, 2020

Describing it as a “special thank you episode to the fans for showing so much love to kiss land this week,” the rapper played a remix of Lana Del Rey’s Ultraviolence song “Money Power Glory” and a demo of his Juicy collaboration, “One Of Those Nights,” from the Memphis rapper’s deluxe Stay Trippy album, among others. Other demos tracks heard on the episode included “Angel Face,” “For Your Eyes,” “Heavenly Creatures,” and “Another One of Me.”

The episode arrived after The Weeknd made a $300,000 donation to aid relief efforts in Beirut following the port city’s terrifying explosion.

You can listen to the songs on The Weeknd’s latest Momento Mori radio show here.