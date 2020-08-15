Getty Image
The Weeknd Plays Several Unreleased Songs From His ‘Kiss Land’ Era On Momento Mori Radio

On August 10, The Weeknd saw his debut album Kiss Land rise back to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes R&B chart, some seven whole years after the album’s release. The rapper took to Twitter to celebrate the rare feat, writing, “xo’s legacy is full of surprises. discography turning timeless. can’t thank you guys enough. XO #kissland.” Not long after, on a recent episode of his Momento Mori radio show on Apple Music, The Weeknd then took fans back to the Kiss Land era by playing a number of unreleased tracks.

Describing it as a “special thank you episode to the fans for showing so much love to kiss land this week,” the rapper played a remix of Lana Del Rey’s Ultraviolence song “Money Power Glory” and a demo of his Juicy collaboration, “One Of Those Nights,” from the Memphis rapper’s deluxe Stay Trippy album, among others. Other demos tracks heard on the episode included “Angel Face,” “For Your Eyes,” “Heavenly Creatures,” and “Another One of Me.”

The episode arrived after The Weeknd made a $300,000 donation to aid relief efforts in Beirut following the port city’s terrifying explosion.

You can listen to the songs on The Weeknd’s latest Momento Mori radio show here.

