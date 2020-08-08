Three and a half years after his third album, The Weeknd returned in March with his fourth effort, After Hours. If the Canadian singer had it his way, he would have embarked on a massive North American and European tour starting this summer, but unfortunately the pandemic happened. However, nearly five months after After Hours‘ release, The Weeknd got a chance to perform songs from it thanks to Tik Tok.

the weeknd new song snippet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HTiOnQshA7 — Raíssa (@madnssxo) August 8, 2020

Promoted as the “first-ever in-app cross reality experience,” The Weeknd jumped into the virtual world to perform for fans in a concert he dubbed The Weeknd Experience. It only lasted 15 minutes, but in that time the singer tapped into songs not only off After Hours but also tracks like “Pray For Me,” his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar off of the Black Panther soundtrack. To top it all off, The Weeknd also previewed a new, untitled song for fans. The track sounds like it may have been an After Hours leftover, as its production fit the album’s overall sound.

The new track also arrives just a day after The Weeknd released a new collaboration with the late rapper Juice WRLD, called “Smile.”

You can listen to the unreleased track in the tweet above.