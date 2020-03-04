The Weeknd has been creating a world with his upcoming album, After Hours. He debuted a new look, and through his videos and TV performances, he has established a new character for himself. In the “Heartless” video, he established himself as a Las Vegan high-roller and hinted at some underlying issues. The persona is taken a step further in his “Blinding Lights” clip, in which he finds himself bloodied after wronging the wrong people. He was still bandaged up during his Kimmel performance of the song.

Now he is back with another stunning visual in support of the album, and this time, it’s for the title track, “After Hours.” The video begins with him leaving the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage. He makes his way outside and walks around, on the verge of tears. From there, he seems to be affected by supernatural forces as his body is thrown around a subway station.

It should be noted that the video ends with a sequence of quickly flashing lights.

There’s still some time before the album comes out, but so far, it’s already a success. “Heartless” became The Weeknd’s fourth No. 1 song after debuting in the 32nd spot, and “Blinding Lights” has also achieved a peak of No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the “After Hours” short film above.

After Hours is out 03/20 via Republic. Pre-order it here.