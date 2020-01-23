The Weeknd wrapped up 2019 with a pair of new singles, “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.” These songs have heralded a new era for the artist, both musically and aesthetically. He released dazzling new videos for both songs, and his performances of the tracks on late night television have really been like music videos in themselves. He has taken creative approaches in bringing his new tracks to TV, and he did so again last night with his performance of “Blinding Lights” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Presented in a 4:3 aspect ratio and looking like it was ripped from a VHS tape, the performance looks like a continuation of the song’s just-released video, in which he gets beaten up pretty badly and is left bloodied, bruised, and bandaged. That’s the state he was is on Kimmel, singing the song in front of a stormy backdrop as he appears worse for the wear. Despite his “injuries,” though, The Weeknd nailed the performance and successfully continued to flesh out the world behind his two new songs.

This comes after The Weeknd recently teamed up with his label, XO, and fashion line A Bathing Ape for a new capsule collection.

Watch The Weeknd perform “Blinding Lights” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.