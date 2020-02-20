The Weeknd Announces The Dates For His Upcoming ‘After Hours’ Tour

Canadian pop star The Weeknd recently announced the title of his upcoming fourth studio album, After Hours, after months of teasing but now that he has, he’s throwing out announcements as quickly as he drives in the video for lead single “Blinding Lights.” After sharing the artwork and a new single, today, The Weeknd announced the dates for the tour accompanying the album — his first since the tour for his 2017 album, Starboy.
Contrary to usual protocol for this sort of thing, it looks like The Weeknd is starting with the European leg of the tour first, as those dates are the only ones that have currently been revealed, suggesting that he my intend to extend the promotional run for his next album long after its release date, March 20. After Hours is supported by the singles “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.” See the tour dates below.
UPDATE: It looks like the full schedule has been released and The Weeknd is kicking off his tour in North America this summer instead. Please see the revised dates below.
06/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
06/14 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/17 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
06/22 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena
06/29 — Toronto, ONT @ Scotiabank Arena
06/30 — Toronto, ONT @ Scotiabank Arena
07/02 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/04 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
07/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/13 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
07/16 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/18 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
07/21 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
07/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/24 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/27 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
07/31 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/01 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
08/03 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/04 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
08/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/08 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
08/09 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
08/11 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
08/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
08/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
08/19 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/20 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
08/22 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/23 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
08/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/01 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Arena
09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/11 — London, England @ O2 Arena
10/12 — London, England @ O2 Arena
10/13 — London, England @ O2 Arena
10/15 — Newcastle, England @ Utilita Arena
10/16 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
10/18 — Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro
10/19 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena
10/26 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
10/27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
10/29 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/31 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
11/08 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
11/09 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
11/12 — Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena