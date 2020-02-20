The Weeknd Announces The Dates For His Upcoming ‘After Hours’ Tour

Canadian pop star The Weeknd recently announced the title of his upcoming fourth studio album, After Hours, after months of teasing but now that he has, he’s throwing out announcements as quickly as he drives in the video for lead single “Blinding Lights.” After sharing the artwork and a new single, today, The Weeknd announced the dates for the tour accompanying the album — his first since the tour for his 2017 album, Starboy.

Contrary to usual protocol for this sort of thing, it looks like The Weeknd is starting with the European leg of the tour first, as those dates are the only ones that have currently been revealed, suggesting that he my intend to extend the promotional run for his next album long after its release date, March 20. After Hours is supported by the singles “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.” See the tour dates below.

UPDATE: It looks like the full schedule has been released and The Weeknd is kicking off his tour in North America this summer instead. Please see the revised dates below.

06/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

06/14 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/17 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

06/22 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

06/29 — Toronto, ONT @ Scotiabank Arena

06/30 — Toronto, ONT @ Scotiabank Arena

07/02 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/04 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

07/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/13 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

07/16 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/18 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

07/21 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

07/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/24 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/27 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

07/31 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/01 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

08/03 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/04 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

08/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/08 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

08/09 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/11 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/19 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/20 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/22 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/23 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/01 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Arena

09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/11 — London, England @ O2 Arena

10/12 — London, England @ O2 Arena

10/13 — London, England @ O2 Arena

10/15 — Newcastle, England @ Utilita Arena

10/16 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

10/18 — Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro

10/19 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena

10/26 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

10/27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

10/29 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/31 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

11/08 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

11/09 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

11/12 — Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena