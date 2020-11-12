The Weeknd Will Be The 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Act

The Weeknd and the NFL have announced that the Canadian superstar will perform at the next Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 7, 2021.

In a press statement, Pepsi’s Vice President of Marketing, Todd Kaplan, said, “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most anticipated performances of the year and we are thrilled to welcome The Weeknd to the stage,” said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi. “Pepsi has worked with some of music’s biggest artists over the years – from Prince to Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and most recently, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. After a year that’s largely been void of live music, we can’t wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world’s biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity, delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come.”

Adam Harter, Senior Vice President of Sports, Media, and Entertainment added, “We can’t wait to welcome multi-award-winning artist The Weeknd to the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show stage. In collaboration with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to reimagine what a Pepsi Halftime Show looks like with some of the biggest musicians in the world. We expect The Weeknd will continue to raise the bar, setting a new precedent both musically and visually for the most-watched performance of the year.”

The announcement caps a stellar year for The Weeknd, whose March album After Hours has proven to have legs a mile long, with a deluxe version featuring a who’s-who of star artists, a string of well-received television appearances including a VMA win for Best R&B, and a virtual concert on TikTok. The Weeknd himself has also popped up Ariana Grande’s new album, Oneohtrix Point Never’s new EP, and Calvin Harris’ latest single.