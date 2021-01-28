Much has been said about The Weeknd not earning a single Grammy nomination this year, as the voting members of the Recording Academy seem to be the only people who didn’t think he deserved at least one nod. The Weeknd has expressed his discontent with the situation on multiple occasions, but now it looks like he’s done caring about it.

.@TheWeeknd graces the cover of @Billboard with his XO Records co-founders. 🥂 📸: Micaiah Carter pic.twitter.com/dKyCFdxwdS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 28, 2021

He said as much during a recent Billboard profile of him and his fellow XO Records co-founders. Discussing the Recording Academy voters, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, The Weeknd’s manager and founder/CEO of management company SALXCO, said, “What is that secret committee? What the f*ck? [They should] cancel the f–king secret committee and become full transparency. It’s a powerful, special award, but the leadership there has got to go. They’re weak.”

The piece then describes The Weeknd as “sounding 90% at peace and 10% like maybe he still cares a little bit” and quotes him as adding:

“Look, I personally don’t care anymore. I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again. I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows.”

