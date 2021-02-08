The Weeknd put an end to weeks of drama surrounding his Super Bowl halftime show tonight by delivering a flawless performance. Long story short, The Grammys snubbed Abel Tesfaye’s excellent 2020 record After Hours — with absolutely zero nominations —and rumors began to circulate that it was due to negotiations for a performance that might’ve conflicted with his halftime show. After some angry back and forth, the drama died down and Tesfaye seemed more determined than ever to deliver a pitch-perfect set today.

He did that and more, drawing in a lot of older hits from his expansive discography, including an interlude of the titular track off his debut mixtape, House Of Balloons, and other fan favorites like “I Feel It Coming” (who features Daft Punk on the album, sadly they weren’t able to show tonight) and “Starboy,” the song that catapulted him into global stardom.

What makes fans the happies these days though, is a good meme, and Abel also offered everyone the chance to go crazy on Twitter with a dizzying, mirrored hallway mid-set. Well, it was no time at all before Twitter was making up their own storylines to accompany this all-too-relatable visual. Check out some of the best and most creative below and catch his full performance above if you missed it earlier.

