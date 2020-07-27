Getty Image
The Weeknd Voices Madea And Other Characters On An Episode Of 'Robot Chicken'

In recent times, The Weeknd has made his animation dreams come true. He co-wrote and starred in an episode of American Dad that premiered recently, and he got to voice a few characters in last night’s episode of the long-running Adult Swim series Robot Chicken.

The characters that The Weeknd got to play were a host at an illegal dinosaur auction, a S.W.A.T. team member who raids said auction, and Tyler Perry’s character Madea, who gets cut in half in prison by Deadpool.

The Weeknd previously spoke with Variety about his Robot Chicken appearance, saying it came about because Joel Hurwitz, with whom he co-wrote his American Dad episode, is also a writer on Robot Chicken: “I want to continue to create different Weeknds in alternate universes. There weren’t many challenges, as the acting was pretty straightforward. I told Joel I loved doing voices and wished I could have challenged myself more in that department, so he took me to the Robot Chicken studio, where [series co-creator] Seth Green was waiting for me. I totally geeked out and he actually let me do multiple voices on an episode coming out soon. The cartoon nerd in me jumped out that day.”

In a more recent interview, he said he preferred the experience of being on Robot Chicken to that of American Dad because he wasn’t voicing himself, saying he hated playing “The Weeknd”: “I hated it. I actually hated it, because when I think about cartoons you have characters. With Robot Chicken, I got to be other characters, so it didn’t point back to me. I’d rather disguise my voice.”

Watch clips of The Weeknd’s appearances on Robot Chicken below.

