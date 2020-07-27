In recent times, The Weeknd has made his animation dreams come true. He co-wrote and starred in an episode of American Dad that premiered recently, and he got to voice a few characters in last night’s episode of the long-running Adult Swim series Robot Chicken.

The characters that The Weeknd got to play were a host at an illegal dinosaur auction, a S.W.A.T. team member who raids said auction, and Tyler Perry’s character Madea, who gets cut in half in prison by Deadpool.

happy to be a part of this tonight ! https://t.co/m9zQ54Op5t pic.twitter.com/C6SgmwO9PW — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 26, 2020

just realized David Lynch is in the same robot chicken episode as me !! — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 26, 2020

voicing three characters on robot chicken tonight pic.twitter.com/TLWXFaECvj — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 27, 2020

The Weeknd previously spoke with Variety about his Robot Chicken appearance, saying it came about because Joel Hurwitz, with whom he co-wrote his American Dad episode, is also a writer on Robot Chicken: “I want to continue to create different Weeknds in alternate universes. There weren’t many challenges, as the acting was pretty straightforward. I told Joel I loved doing voices and wished I could have challenged myself more in that department, so he took me to the Robot Chicken studio, where [series co-creator] Seth Green was waiting for me. I totally geeked out and he actually let me do multiple voices on an episode coming out soon. The cartoon nerd in me jumped out that day.”

In a more recent interview, he said he preferred the experience of being on Robot Chicken to that of American Dad because he wasn’t voicing himself, saying he hated playing “The Weeknd”: “I hated it. I actually hated it, because when I think about cartoons you have characters. With Robot Chicken, I got to be other characters, so it didn’t point back to me. I’d rather disguise my voice.”

Watch clips of The Weeknd’s appearances on Robot Chicken below.