The Weeknd has spent much of March celebrating some big anniversaries. There was the ten-year of his debut mixtape, House Of Balloons, which helped him break into the R&B world. Last March, The Weeknd released his most recent album, After Hours, to widespread acclaim. Finally, back on this date in 2018, he dropped the only EP of his career, My Dear Melancholy. To celebrate the latter, The Weeknd dropped a new video for one of the EP’s tracks, “Try Me.” It’s a fairly simple one that finds the Canadian singer lip-synching the lyrics to the song into the front-facing camera of his phone while he sits in the backseat of a car.

The video comes after The Weeknd teased that new music would arrive soon, albeit in a unique way. “new song living in NFT space. coming soon…,” he wrote in a post on Twitter. Whenever it arrives, the singer will join the likes of Ja Rule and Grimes as artists who have taken advantage of the NFT space. He also hinted at more releases as a part of his After Hours era. This was news he also delivered on Twitter, where he wrote, “p.s. this chapter isn’t quite done yet,” adding, “still tying some loose ends.”

You can watch the “Try Me” video above.