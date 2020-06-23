The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of every major festival this summer. In late March, New York City festival Governors Ball announced they would, too, be canceling their 2020 iteration. While fans won’t be able to see their favorite artists live in person this year, Governors Ball has cooked up a clever way to suffice. The festival will be airing popular past performances in their series From The Vault.

This year’s Governors Ball lineup was supposed to see performances from big-name artists like Tame Impala, Missy Elliot, and Vampire Weekend. Rather than move to at-home livestream performances, as late-night television has, Governors Ball has opted to spotlight some of their most popular past sets. Over the weekend of June 25-26, Governors Ball will be streaming handpicked sets from Travis Scott, The Black Keys, Post Malone, and Major Lazer.

Along with streaming performances, the festival is committing a portion of funds to charity. Governors Ball released a line of exclusive From The Vault merch with all proceeds going directly towards organizations Equal Justice Initiative, Crew Nation, and Food Bank for New York City. The festival is also selling professional photographs taken by its photo team over the years which will also benefit its charity partners.

Governors Ball’s From The Vault series kicks off 6/25 at 8 p.m. EDT. Watch it here.

