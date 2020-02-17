Thundercat Pays Homage His Favorite Animated Series With ‘Dragonball Durag’

Thundercat’s latest record Drunk arrived in 2017 and the singer is gearing up for its follow-up. After teasing the record It Is What It Is by releasing the lead single “Black Qualls” with Steve Lacy, Thundercat is back with yet another number. This time, the singer is paying tribute to his favorite series Dragon Ball Z with the smooth, tongue-in-cheek track “Dragonball Durag.”

Thundercat explained how Dragon Ball Z and durags intersect on the song. “I have a Dragon Ball tattoo… it runs everything,” Thundercat said in a statement. “There is a saying that Dragon Ball is life. There are two types of people in the world, the guy with the durag and the guy who doesn’t know what a durag is. The durag is a superpower, to turn your swag on… it does something, it changes you. If you have one in the wardrobe, think about wearing it tonight, and it may pop off because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Listen to “Dragonball Durag” above. Below, find Thundercat’s It Is What It Is album art, tracklist, and tour dates.

1. “Lost In Space / Great Scott / 22-26”

2. “Innerstellar Love”

3. “I Love Louis Cole” Feat. Louis Cole

4. “Black Qualls” Feat. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, and Childish Gambino

5. “Miguel’s Happy Dance”

6. “How Sway”

7. “Funny Thing”

8. “Overseas” Feat. Zack Fox

9. “Dragonball Durag”

10. “How I Feel”

11. “King Of The Hill”

12. “Unrequited Love”

13. “Fair Chance” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign and Lil B

14. “Existential Dread”

15. “It Is What It Is” Feat. Pedro Martins

02/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

02/29 — Portland, OR @ PDX Jazz Festival

03/01 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

03/03 — Arcata, CA @ Van Duzer Theatre

03/04 — Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre *

03/06 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

03/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

03/08 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

03/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

03/12 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

03/13 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

03/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *

03/15 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

03/17 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ○

03/18 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ○

03/19 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre ○

03/21 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues ○

03/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ○

03/24 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall ○

03/25 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall ○

03/28 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ○

03/29 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/31 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ○

04/01 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ○

04/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ○

04/09 — London, UK – Roundhouse

04/11 — Manchester, UK @ Academy

04/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/15 — Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

04/17 — Berlin, DE @ Astra

04/21 — Osaka, JP @ Big Cat

04/22 — Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro

04/23 — Ebisu, JP @ Yebisu Garden Hall

*with Guapdad 4000

○with Teejayx6

It Is What It Is is out 4/03 via Brainfeeder. Pre-order it here.