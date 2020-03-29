With every day that passes in our quarantined lives, an increasing amount of artists has resorted to their creative abilities to stay active and keep their fans entertained. Tory Lanez has set the internet ablaze this week with his Quarantine Radio series on his Instagram Live, inviting fans and celebrities alike to join as his Instagram Live has been a hotspot for entertainment this week. Timbaland and Swizz Beatz put up their best-produced tracks in an epic producer battle, one that was followed by a beat battle between Hit-Boy and Boi-1da.

Bringing a bit of entertainment to her fans, Tierra Whack took to Twitter to deliver a new quarantine-style remix of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic.” Changing the song’s title to “Stuck,” Tierra voices her frustration with being barred from the outside world, saying the song is “dedicated to everyone on lockdown.”

Changing Morissette’s lyrics as well, Tierra sings, “Sick of being stuck in the house/ I wanna go out now” and “Now is the time I’ve been losing my mind/ I wanna see what’s going on outside.” Through the duration of the two-minute video, Tierra also expresses her to need to get her hails and her nails done as another reason why she hates being trapped inside so much.

The remix of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” comes just a few weeks after addressed colorism in the music industry in a profile with Teen Vogue.

Press play on the video above to hear her remix of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic.”