Tierra Whack set the rap world on its ear in 2018 with the release of the Whack World EP, garnering a buzz that has yet to die down. Since then, she’s released a handful of well-received singles, along with a trio of cheeky EPs highlighting the difficulty of classifying her sound (Rap?, Pop?, and R&B?, all in 2021). Today, though, she’s finally announced her long-awaited debut album, World Wide Whack, which drops on March 15 via Interscope. “I really took my time with this,” she wrote on her social channels. “So I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do.”

The first single will be called “Shower Song” and will come out this Friday, January 26. Whack previewed the song earlier this month with a snippet accompanied by a silly social video featuring bathwater and hot dogs. The song is upbeat and lighthearted with light funk production and Whack’s usual blend of singing, rapping, and offbeat humor.

Whack’s most recently released single, “Chanel Pit,” was released on November 7 last year, however, there are no indications as yet that it will appear on World Wide Whack. Still, it was during the Apple Music interview accompanying its release that she first hinted that her album was on the way, saying, “I promise. It’s done. It’s finished. We’re just making it all make sense, putting the pieces together, and we’re giving it to you.”

World Wide Whack is out on 3/15 via Interscope. “Shower Song” is out 1/26. You can get more info here.