Tierra Whack has another hit on her hands. Today (November 7), the Philly rapper has shared her new single and video for “Chanel Pit.”

The song is a dedication to Whack‘s fans, who have gone hard for her over the years. She alludes to the mosh pits at her shows in the song’s chorus, as she sings “mosh pit smell like Chanel / Yes, Microsoft, I’ma Excel / nine, ten, eleven, f*ck 12,”

Whack is specifically alluding to the Chanel Gabrielle fragrance, which she has been wearing for years. In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Whack said the perfume has become her “signature scent.”

“I think I was at an event, a show, a concert or something, and [my friend] pulled up and he said he knew that I was there because he knows my scent,” said Whack. “I don’t know if it was an Earl Sweatshirt concert or something. It was something. But everybody’s like, moshing going crazy. And he was like, I was walking, he was like, ‘I smell Whack. She’s here.’ Then he made his way backstage and he found me, and he was like, ‘Yo.’ That always just stuck in my head.”

In the song’s accompanying music video, Whack is seen rapping, as she rotates through an automatic car wash, setting the stage for a new era.

Elsewhere in her aforementioned interview, Whack revealed that her new album will arrive early next year.

“I promise. It’s done. It’s finished,” said Whack. “We’re just making it all make sense, putting the pieces together, and we’re giving it to you.”

You can see the video for “Chanel Pit” above.