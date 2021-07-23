Tinashe Shares A Seductive New Single, ‘I Can See The Future’

Shortly after unveiling the title and release date of her forthcoming album, 333, Tinashe has shared a seductive new single called “I Can See The Future.” Over a skittering beat, the R&B singer rolls out verses about a potentially rewarding partnership with a love interest: “I can see the future / And it looks like you and I / I can see the future / And it feels like paradise.”

My new album 333 drops 8.6 Album PRE ORDER + a new song drops tonight at midnight ✨ pic.twitter.com/yrsMM63aM5 — TINASHE ³³³ (@Tinashe) July 22, 2021

Prior to “I Can See The Future,” Tinashe shared two singles that will appear on 333. The first is “Pasadena” and the second is “Bouncin.” She’ll also hit the road later this year for her “333 Tour,” which launches on September 16 in Houston, Texas, and lasts for a little over a month before concluding on October 24. It will also a worldwide experience curated by Moment House, a company that specializes in virtual performances.

Listen to “I Can See The Future” above. Tinashe also revealed the 333 album artwork and tracklist last night, which you can find below.

1. “Let Go”

2. “I Can See The Future”

3. “X” Feat. Jeremih

4. “Shy Guy”

5. “Boucin'”

6. “Unconditional” Feat. Kaytranada

7. “Angels” Feat. Kaash Paige

8. “333” Feat. AB

9. “Undo” Feat. Wax Motif

10. “Let Me Down Slowly”

11. “Last Call”

12. “The Chase”

13. “Pasadena” Feat. Buddy

14. “Small Reminders”

15. “Bouncin’ Pt. 2”

16. “It’s A Wrap” Feat. Quiet Child and Kudzai

333 is out 8/6. Pre-order it here.