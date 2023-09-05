363368886c3747c1846e486cc90842ad.jpg
Music

Tinashe’s New Album ‘BB/ANG3L’: Everything To Know Including The Release Date, Tracklist, And More

Tinashe is on a roll since going independent, releasing three well-received albums under her own Tinashe Music Inc. imprint. While Songs For You and 333 were both released in partnership with Equity Distribution, her new album, BB/ANG3L will be released on September 8 with a new distributor, Nice Life Recording Company — the company behind similar genre-bending R&B-based artists like Lizzo. While Tinashe has been more than happy to play it cool and let the art speak for itself these days, here is everything we know about BB/ANG3L ahead of its release.

Tinashe

Release Date

BB/ANG3L is due on 9/8 via Tinashe Music Inc./ Nice Life Recording Company. You can see the tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. “Treason”
2. “Talk To Me”
3. “Needs”
4. “Uh Huh”
5. “Gravity”
6. “None Of My Business”
7. “Tightrope”

Features

With just seven songs on her new project, Tinashe is going truly solo for the first time in a long time, ensuring that the focus remains firmly on her own artistic statements.

Singles

Tinashe has released two singles so far. She kicked off the rollout for the new album with “Talk To Me Nice” (shortened on the tracklist to simply “Talk To Me”), following up with “Needs.”

Tour

Tinashe will join collaborator Shygirl for a joint North American tour beginning in October. Check out the dates below:

10/28 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/30 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
11/01 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/03 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/05 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Cola-Cola Roxy
11/08 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum
11/09 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
11/11 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/13 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
11/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/18 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

