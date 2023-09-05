Tinashe is on a roll since going independent, releasing three well-received albums under her own Tinashe Music Inc. imprint. While Songs For You and 333 were both released in partnership with Equity Distribution, her new album, BB/ANG3L will be released on September 8 with a new distributor, Nice Life Recording Company — the company behind similar genre-bending R&B-based artists like Lizzo. While Tinashe has been more than happy to play it cool and let the art speak for itself these days, here is everything we know about BB/ANG3L ahead of its release.

Release Date BB/ANG3L is due on 9/8 via Tinashe Music Inc./ Nice Life Recording Company. You can see the tracklist below. Tracklist 1. “Treason”

2. “Talk To Me”

3. “Needs”

4. “Uh Huh”

5. “Gravity”

6. “None Of My Business”

7. “Tightrope”

Features With just seven songs on her new project, Tinashe is going truly solo for the first time in a long time, ensuring that the focus remains firmly on her own artistic statements. Singles Tinashe has released two singles so far. She kicked off the rollout for the new album with “Talk To Me Nice” (shortened on the tracklist to simply “Talk To Me”), following up with “Needs.”