Known to craft her art on her own terms, Tinashe is laying down the law with her new single. Tonight (August 18), Tinashe is kicking off a new music project of hers with “Needs.”

As the song’s title suggests, Tinashe makes her needs known on the track, delivering suggestive yet sexy lyrics over a pulsating beat.

“Don’t be a tease / Grab them keys / Afterparty in between the sheets / Top floor shawty in a penthouse suite / I make you say, ‘Please’ / Please / I’m not easy, but I’m feenin’ / I’m just human, we all got needs,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying video, Tinashe and her crew dance their way through an empty supermarket. In one spicy scene, Tinashe is seen naked, covered by cold-cut meats.

The track comes from her upcoming album, BB/ANG3L, which she will release via producer Ricky Reed’s Nice Life Recordings.

“For BB/ANG3L I was very inspired by the concept of identity,” said Tinashe in a statement. “Exploring both how I self-identify and also challenging the perceptions of others. I believe how we identify in this world is ultimately our own personal choice; and I’ve enjoyed stripping back layers of aesthetic fluff, smoke, and mirrors, and white noise to get down to the core of myself. Who we are at a core level, when we are alone – raw and unfiltered, is what I want this album to reflect.”

You can see the video for “Needs” above.