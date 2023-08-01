Tinashe and Shygirl are blessing both of their fan bases by deciding to join forces for a new North American co-headlining tour. Featuring Uniiqu3 as an opener, the shows will kick off this October starting in Chicago and continue throughout the winter.

The duo celebrated the news by sharing a special tour date poster, where they’re posing together in red dresses and matching heeled boots. Earlier this year, Shygirl also brought Tinashe onto her “Heaven” remix — giving fans an early preview of the party that was about to come.

Since the news broke, many are also hoping that they bring the same co-headlining energy over to Europe. (But for now, it’s just North America.)

The presale kicked off today at noon and will run through Thursday, August 3 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages also went on sale today. As for a general public onsale, this will open on Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. local as well.

10/28 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/30 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

11/01 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/03 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/05 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Cola-Cola Roxy

11/08 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum

11/09 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

11/11 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/13 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/18 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater