Tinashe unveiled her new twenty-minute immersive video project, The BB/ANG3L Experience. Following her recent tour of the East Coast for her album, BB/ANG3L, the visual opens with the definition of “stamina.”

Tinashe then shows off seamless choreography across several different songs, including “Treason” and “Talk To Me Nice.” She served as a creative director on the visual, and Mike Ho was the director. Finally, choreographer Shay Latukolan helped the team pull the pieces and moves together.

“This was a piece of art that I’ve been wanting to create for a very long time,” Tinashe shared in a statement. “The BB/ANG3L Experience is an immersive visual, a live experience, a piece of art that documents the athleticism and creative depths I am constantly striving to deliver in my art whether it’s live or on film. Working alongside Shay Latukolan was amazing, we were really able to tell the story of my project BB/ANG3L through movement.”

“Filming it all with the mindset of delivering the energy of a one-shot one-take visual experience was both challenging and rewarding,” she added. “From curating the lighting, the specific camera movements with the choreography, to the energy it took for us to dance through each song as a whole over and over again perfectly and all in one day, it is an achievement I am very proud of. I hope you all enjoy watching it as much I loved creating it for you.”

Check out Tinashe’s The BB/ANG3L Experience above.

Tinashe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.