“Needs” singer Tinashe recently admitted she embarrassed over some of her past musical collaborations. Her partnership with Shygirl wasn’t one of them. In fact, the pair were slated to hit the road for their North American co-headlining tour with special guest UNIIQU3 beginning on Friday, October 28. Unfortunately, a recent post on X revealed that that ain’t happening.

“Unfortunately, due to a medical condition, Shygirl will be unable to perform on our tour, and we’ve been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel,” Tinashe revealed on Friday, October 20.

She continued, “I am beyond devastated that I am no longer able to bring my brand new show to my fans next weekend… but THE SHOW MUST GO ON! I’ve been working tirelessly with my team to put together my own tour, which will be announced in the coming weeks. This new show is absolutely incredible, and I can’t wait to show you what we have been working so hard on. I love you all & promise to see you soon. ♥️”

BB/ANG3L TOUR LOADING 👼🏽👀🔄 Unfortunately due to a medical condition @0800shygirl will be unable to perform on our tour & we’ve been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel. I am beyond devastated that I am no longer able to bring my brand new show to my fans next… pic.twitter.com/2UfkXWq1mU — TINASHE (@Tinashe) October 20, 2023

Tinashe didn’t provide information regarding refunds for previously purchased tickets. Ticketholders are strongly advised to check their email for updates on the matter.

BB/ANG3L is out now via Tinashe Music Inc./ Nice Life Recording Company. Find more information here.

Tinashe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.