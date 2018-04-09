Prog-Rock Legends Tool Want To Make You A Better Songwriter, One Music Clinic At A Time

Are you a fledgling rock musician looking to become a master of intricate polyrhythms and the fibonacci sequence? Well then do I have some amazing new for you! Today, the musicians in Tool, drummer Danny Carey, bassist Justin Chancellor, and guitarist Adam Jones — Maynard James Keenan is presumably too busy smashing grapes and gearing up for the next A Perfect Circle record — are hitting the road in May for a special run of intimate music clinics hosted mostly through the Midwest of America.

Through the clinics, the trio will play some of the signature songs, while teaching fans how they work and why, while also encouraging questions from the audience. As a bonus perk, fans who cop a ticket will also receive commemorative merchandise exclusive to clinic attendees. Presumably, this does not include their long-awaited follow-up to 10,000 Days, but at least it looks like they’re working on it!

Tickets to catch one of Tool’s music clinics go on sale this Wednesday, April 11th through the band’s official website. You can check out the full list of venues below.

05/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center
05/14 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
05/15 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
05/16 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/17 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion
05/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

