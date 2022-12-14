We’re at the point in the year where it’s not quite done yet, but done enough to start looking back on everything that happened. That’s especially true of music, as year-end list season is in full swing (Uproxx recently ran our top albums and songs of the year lists, for example). 2022 was busy, but in a new “Top 5” video, host Jackie Powell condenses the past few months into five key moments.

She begins with one of the year’s biggest album releases: Beyoncé’s Renaissance. The comeback project was Queen Bey’s first album since 2016’s iconic Lemonade and the follow-up has earned similar acclaim. Both the album and lead single “Break My Soul” spent some time at No. 1 on their respective Billboard charts, and zooming out, the project added a new dimension to Beyoncé’s already complex and beautiful legacy.

One of 2022’s other most notable figures was Kate Bush, who had an unexpectedly prosperous year thanks to Stranger Things making her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” one of the year’s biggest songs. It topped Billboard‘s global chart, artists like Coldplay covered it, and it got Bush some hefty checks. Bush herself couldn’t really believe the tune’s resurgence, but stranger things have happened.

As for what else the “Top 5” video covers, you’ll have to watch above to find out.