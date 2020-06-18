Tory Lanez Pays Homage To A Jay-Z Classic In His Boisterous ‘Stupid Again’ Video

Tory Lanez shows off his affinity for fast cars, pretty women, and lots of money in his new video for “Stupid Again,” the latest single from his April album The New Toronto 3. Opening with a sample of UFC fighter Conor McGregor bragging after his 2016 title bout against Eddie Alvarez, the song finds Tory unapologetically flexing on haters, admirers, and everybody else. The video does the same, as Tory cavorts with vixens, brandishes handguns against his enemies, and makes it rain. He also pays homage to Jay-Z’s “Imaginary Players” skit with an illustrated segment that highlights his riches.

Tory’s recent successes with his Quarantine Radio livestream may make it easy for some to forget that the reason so many viewers tuned in is the enthusiastic fanbase he built up over the past several years of releasing high-quality, entertaining music and videos. He’s been getting back showing off those skills in recent weeks though, sharing the singles “Temperature Rising” and “Dope Boy’s Diary” and featuring on French Montana’s “Cold,” as well as announcing his Social Distancing Tour streaming on YouTube. He also reportedly finished out his label deal, offering him a higher degree of creative freedom, which we’re sure to see him flex as life begins to return to normal.

Watch Tory Lanez’s “Stupid Again” video above.