Getty Image
Music

Tory Lanez Responds To Being Charged With Shooting Megan Thee Stallion: ‘The Truth Will Come To Light’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

The Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez situation has continued to evolve in recent weeks, and there was a major development yesterday: Lanez was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If Lanez is convicted as charged, he could face over 22 years in prison. Lanez has had some time to digest the news, and now, he has shared his first public response to it.

In a tweet this afternoon, the rapper maintains his innocence, declaring, “a charge is not a conviction.” He wrote, “[Time] will [tell] … and the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u .”

As of press time, Megan has yet to share a public reaction to the news of Lanez’s charge.

These charges come not too long after Lanez released his new project, Daystar, in which he accused Megan of framing him for the shooting. He raps on “Money Over Fallouts,” “I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me / Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×