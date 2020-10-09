The Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez situation has continued to evolve in recent weeks, and there was a major development yesterday: Lanez was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If Lanez is convicted as charged, he could face over 22 years in prison. Lanez has had some time to digest the news, and now, he has shared his first public response to it.

In a tweet this afternoon, the rapper maintains his innocence, declaring, “a charge is not a conviction.” He wrote, “[Time] will [tell] … and the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u .”

⏰ will 🗣 … and the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 9, 2020

As of press time, Megan has yet to share a public reaction to the news of Lanez’s charge.

These charges come not too long after Lanez released his new project, Daystar, in which he accused Megan of framing him for the shooting. He raps on “Money Over Fallouts,” “I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me / Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.”