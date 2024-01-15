On January 9, Travis Scott performed at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, and it appears to have been a mostly ordinary show. One thing stood out, though, albeit something not directly related to Scott or his music.

A couple days after the show, CTV News reporter Kelly Greig shared a photo of the Stanley Cup (the NHL one, not this one) case at the venue, where the Montreal Canadiens play their home games. One of the team’s trophies was missing from the case, and Greig explained, “Eagle-eyed viewers tonight might notice a missing Stanley Cup in the trophy case at the Bell Centre. Apparently the Travis Scott concert on Tuesday has such strong bass three of them fell and one was damaged. Security told me that’s a first.”

Scott, meanwhile, has recently led some to speculate that he’s planning on dropping a new album in 2024. A fan account recently tweeted, “Travis records before every show, and has consistently been previewing new songs at clubs. Wonder if he’s got something on the way.” Another X (formerly Twitter) responded, “Imagine an album where each song is the city it was made in on the tour.” Scott himself responded, “R u in my brain or what ????”