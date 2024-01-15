Travis Scott’s latest album, Utopia , is only a few months old, as it was released in July 2023. Still, some think that a recent tweet from the rapper could indicate that Scott could have another new album on the way soon.

Is Travis Scott releasing a new album in 2024?

Over the weekend, a Scott fan account on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted, “Travis records before every show, and has consistently been previewing new songs at clubs. Wonder if he’s got something on the way.” Another user responded, “Imagine an album where each song is the city it was made in on the tour.” To that, Scott replied, “R u in my brain or what ????”

Travis records before every show, and has consistently been previewing new songs at clubs. Wonder if he’s got something on the way — TRAVIS SCOTT DAILY (@dailytrvis) January 13, 2024

R u in my brain or what ???? https://t.co/CvM3tVo6cD — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) January 14, 2024

The takeaway many had from Scott’s tweet is that he’s either interested in the idea of releasing an album where the songs were recorded in different cities on tour, or that’s something he’s already actively working on.

That said, Scott didn’t give any explicit confirmation that such a project actually exists or is in progress, let alone with it might be released, so it might be optimistic to expect a new Scott album in 2024, especially so quickly after his latest full-length release. The fact that he seems at least interested in the idea, though, makes the situation something for interested parties to keep an eye on.