After many rumors, it’s official: Travis Scott’s planned concert at Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza is canceled, per a statement from Live Nation Middle East.

The statement shared today (July 26) starts, “We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled. Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

A message from Live Nation: pic.twitter.com/s05YWOVkpG — Live Nation Middle East (@LiveNationME) July 26, 2023

It concludes, “Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders at their point of purchase. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future.”

The news follows reports that cultural concerns from the Egyptian Musicians’ Syndicate forced the Scott show to be canceled, with a statement from the group reading in part, “After examining social media opinions and feedback, as well as the news circulating on search engines and social media platforms, which included authenticated images and information about peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions, the Syndicate’s president and board of directors have decided to cancel the license issued for hosting this type of concert, which goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”

Live Nation said in response at the time, “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt!”

Now, though, the show has indeed been canceled. There were reports earlier this week that Scott’s team was looking to find another venue for the show, but it’s not clear if that remains, or ever was, the case.