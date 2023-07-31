Travis Scott can breathe a sigh of relief now that his Utopia album has finally arrived.

Presumably, a major source of stress leading up to the release date was the uncertainty surrounding his July 28 concert at Egypt’s Pyramids Of Giza. After confusing back-and-forth, it was officially canceled by Live Nation on July 26 due to “complex production issues” that “could not be constructed in the desert.”

Even still, Scott assured fans the following day that a Utopia performance at the Pyramids “will happen” at some point, “but due to demand and detail logistics, they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll.”

It appears that some fans were unwilling to wait another second, as unconfirmed video circulating on Twitter over the weekend showed a group of Scott fans jumping around and singing — “singing” in its loosest application — along to “No Bystanders” from Scott’s 2018 Astroworld album.

A Travis Scott fan page reposted the video with the tweet, “THREW A PARTY AT THE PYRAMIDS.” The account separately promoted an event called “Futbol At The Pyramids” in Giza, Egypt for Friday night (July 28).

See both posts below.

THREW A PARTY AT THE PYRAMIDS pic.twitter.com/vtrZwMUted — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) July 28, 2023