TMZ reports that after a year off from their relationship, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have apparently gotten back together, with one big change in their relationship status. According to TMZ’s sources, the couple is dating again but not exclusively. This is apparently a result of Travis wanting to keep the core of their family — the two have been co-parenting their daughter Stormi since the breakup, but Travis wants to offer her a “strong family unit.”

The duo originally declared they were “taking a break” back in 2019 after a little over two years of dating, beginning in spring of 2017. Kylie addressed the breakup shortly after the news broke, saying that “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi! Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

That seemed to be the case for the past year as the former couple was able to successfully co-parent despite the split, even hosting a holiday toy drive in Houston together. All the time they’ve spent together must have rekindled their old flame; TMZ noted that the couple has been spending a lot more time together of late without their daughter as the focus, such as a triple date with Kyle’s sister Kendall, Kendall’s NBA beau Devin Booker, and Justin and Hailey Bieber. Per TMZ, it looks like they’ll be spending a lot more time together in the future — just not exclusively.