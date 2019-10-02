Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly ‘Taking A Break’ From Their Relationship

Superstar couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly broken up. According to TMZ, the pair has not been seen together in public since the Santa Monica premieer of Travis’ Netflix documentary Look Mom, I Can Fly. TMZ’s sources say the couple is taking a break after Kylie attended the wedding of celebrity friends Justin and Hailey Bieber without Travis.

The couple first publicly confirmed their relationship in spring of 2017 and within months, Travis was spending $60K on gifts for his new infatuation, eventually leading to Kylie becoming pregnant with the couple’s child, Stormi. The two hinted late last year that they might have even gotten married, but it’s possible that Travis’ use of the term “wife” was just couple cute talk.

In the meantime, Travis has been a busy rapper, planning the second annual iteration of his Astroworld Festival, collaborating with Nike on multiple, highly-touted sneaker releases, and of course, shooting his documentary. He also toured Europe, bringing out Ed Sheeran to perform their collaboration “Antisocial” for the first time, wound up collaborating with Ozzy Osbourne on Post Malone’s new album, and helped co-headline Lil Wayne’s Lil Weezyana Fest.

Whether or not Kylie and Travis reconcile, Travis remains a committed parent; last year he was sued for missing a show to be with newborn Stormi.