Travis Scott debuted an extended trailer for his surprise upcoming Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. The 85-minute documentary directed by White Trash Tyler will examine his rise to fame and delve into his past and upbringing. The trailer features clips of Scott playing to massive crowds intercut with scenes of his childhood.

The documentary gives viewers a first-hand look into Scott’s life surrounding the release of his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld and his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. The trailer shows nostalgic home-video clips of Scott’s life growing up and learning to play the drums with his parents. “Do you think Travis is a special kid?” his family member was asked in an interview. “I always knew, you know, it was just the process of getting everyone else to figure it out,” they said.

The extended trailer shows bits of Scott’s present family, with footage of him and his partner Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi. “I just want to leave the whole world inspired. I just want to leave a trail of inspiration,” Scott said in a clip of an interview.

Ahead of the trailer’s release, Scott threw a pop-up meet-and-great in Houston where the rapper signed merch and posed for photos.

The Netflix original documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, will be released globally on 8/28. Watch the extended trailer above.