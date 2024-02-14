Travis Scott made an appearance at the Power Slap 6 event last Friday (February 9). The event was helmed by Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and consisted of contestants trading hard slaps. Obviously, this sounds like a lot. And to Scott, it was.

In a video shared to social media, Scott is seen in the audience, as two women approach a podium, ready to strike each other in the face. One woman slaps her opponent so hard that she fell to the ground, causing the audience to get up out of their seats and stand in shock.

Scott was visibly shaken up by the slap, so much so that he removed his sunglasses, as he couldn’t believe what he had seen. He also looks around through the crowd, wondering if they had seen what he’d just seen.

Following the event, Scott appeared on a livestream with White, who had nothing but high praises for the “Fein” artist.

“When you meet people that you admire and they’re worth your admiration, it’s always cool,” said White. “I get the whole Travis Scott thing, not just his shoes are cool. He’s one of the funniest and coolest guys I’ve ever met.”

You can see both clips above.