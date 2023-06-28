Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’: A Timeline Of Events Towards Its Release

Travis Scott’s next album, Utopia, seems like it’s on the way. Just yesterday, billboards popped up in Los Angeles that not only seemed tied to the rapper but also teased a July 21st release date. (Whether that’s for the full project or just a first single is TBD.)

Here are some other possible hints about Scott’s Utopia album.

Fans had first suspected that Scott revealed the name of the album all the way back in 2020, when he ended a note in a social media post with the phrase, “See you in Utopia.” (The emphasis on the capital U led to this speculation.)

However, after the Astroworld Festival tragedy in 2021, Scott was pretty quiet about any new updates until recently. Last year, he hinted at Utopia again during a Nike ad campaign.

For 2023, he’s been more active in teasing it now. In mid-May, he played a special showcase where he teased a collaboration with Bad Bunny — according to a fan on social media who shared part of the song playing. It’s unclear still if this will make the album yet or not.

Travis Scott played a new song featuring Bad Bunny 👀 pic.twitter.com/B2uHEzf1vL — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) May 29, 2023

Around that same time, Scott gave the Houston Astros the first apparent public preview of Utopia in full, during his appearance at their stadium.