Trevor Noah Explains How Hosting The Grammys Made Him A Bigger Fan Of Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion

When Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed their 2020 hit “WAP” together at the 2021 Grammy Awards, their salacious set got people and pundits talking. The performance apparently drew a number of FCC complaints, while Fox News correspondents were so “offended” by it, they couldn’t stop playing on their shows. Some members of Congress even complained about it on the House of Representatives floor instead of, y’know, doing their jobs. And while Meg thinks they did all this because they “secretly like it,” three-time Grammy host Trevor Noah made no secret of his own enjoyment of the performance.

In a new interview with Billboard, The Daily Show’s outgoing host shared how the performance actually made him an ever bigger fan of both performers. “I already came in as a fan of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, but I became a bigger fan because I saw the work that they put into the performance,” he said, also giving praise to another of the show’s performers. “Brandi Carlile was my favorite live performance at last year’s Grammys. She was stellar. She had a command of not just the stage, but every single note that she was performing in a way that few artists can achieve consistently.”

Noah will host for the third consecutive ceremony in 2023, explaining why in the interview. “I’m enjoying the fact that we’re juggling flaming swords… You develop a deep appreciation for what these people are doing beyond just the music that they make.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

