Since its release last August, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song “WAP” has been drawing in criticism from pearl-clutchers and conservatives who apparently think children are being taught to read the raunchy lyrics in school (they’re not). The controversy surrounding the song was reignited last week with the two rappers took the 2021 Grammys stage to put on a showstopping and extremely censored performance of the track. Even still, Cardi and Megan’s stage presence prompted many viewers to file complaints with the FCC.

Texas television station WFAA was able to obtain dozens of the complaints submitted to the FCC following Grammys night. Despite Cardi and Meg’s dance moves receiving many positive reviews on social media, WFAA reports that over 80 people submitted their grievances about the performance to the FCC. “The outfits they were wearing and the movements they did were absolutely disgusting,” one viewer from Idaho wrote. “This network should face very stiff penalties.”

Another FCC complaint from a viewer from Texas compared “WAP” to the six Dr. Seuss books that his estate decided to stop publishing due to racist imagery. “The media has a problem with Dr. Seuss, yet allows Cardi B to sing about her [WAP] on national television,” they wrote.

They weren’t the first one to compare Cardi’s performance to the Dr. Seuss book discontinuation. Earlier this week, a conservative comedian said “WAP” is “more welcome in some schools than Dr. Seuss books,” which prompted a response from Cardi herself. The rapper, who has admitted to shielding her daughter’s ears from the track, told the comedian to “stop comparing a sensual song to books that has RACIST content,” adding: “How can ya not tell the difference?I see that common sense aint that common.”

