Trippie Redd has officially announced that his next album, A Love Letter To You 5, will be available for fans to listen starting next month. He had hinted at the project through his recent single, “Took My Breath Away,” which featured Skye Morales, as well as confirming the title earlier this year.
However, the surprises haven’t stopped there.
A few weeks after the record’s release, Trippie will perform across North America as part of his recently-announced Take Me Away Tour. Throughout the run, he will be joined by LUCKI, D.Savage, Ekkstacy, Jean Dawson, and K Sauve at select shows.
Check out the A Love Letter To You 5 album artwork below. Continue scrolling for a complete list of Trippie Redd’s tour dates.
08/31 — Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
09/02 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/04 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
09/05 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
09/07 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/08 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/09 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
09/10 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/13 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
09/14 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/16 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/21 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
09/22 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/26 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
09/28 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/02 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
10/06 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/09 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
A Love Letter To You 5 is out 8/4 via 1400 Entertainment / 10K Projects. Find more information here.