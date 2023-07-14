Trippie Redd has officially announced that his next album, A Love Letter To You 5, will be available for fans to listen starting next month. He had hinted at the project through his recent single, “Took My Breath Away,” which featured Skye Morales, as well as confirming the title earlier this year.

However, the surprises haven’t stopped there.

A few weeks after the record’s release, Trippie will perform across North America as part of his recently-announced Take Me Away Tour. Throughout the run, he will be joined by LUCKI, D.Savage, Ekkstacy, Jean Dawson, and K Sauve at select shows.

Check out the A Love Letter To You 5 album artwork below. Continue scrolling for a complete list of Trippie Redd’s tour dates.

08/31 — Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

09/02 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/04 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

09/05 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

09/07 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/08 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/09 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

09/10 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/13 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/14 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/16 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09/17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/21 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

09/22 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

09/26 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion

09/28 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/02 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

10/06 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/09 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

A Love Letter To You 5 is out 8/4 via 1400 Entertainment / 10K Projects. Find more information here.