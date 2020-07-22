Two months after sharing their collaboration “Excitement“, Trippie Redd and PartyNextDoor have finally dropped the song’s video. It arrives as the former continues work on his upcoming third album, Pegasus, which, if released this year, as the Ohio-born rapper has teased, would be his third album in as many years.

The video finds the pair chartering the restless seas of the open ocean on what looks like a party ship. It begins with PartyNextDoor, the ship’s captain, surrounded by a group of women while Trippie stands alone in a separate room on the ship. Trippie eventually finds his way to PartyNextDoor and asks for his help, but the singer wants nothing to do with him. Eventually Trippie his way off the ship and into a small boat, where he and a female companion began to paddle their way to safety.

The video arrives after Trippie shared the second single off Pegasus, “Dreamer,” to celebrate his 21st birthday. The two tracks served as his first releases since his 2019 tape, A Love Letter To You 4, a project that gave him his first No. 1 on the Billboard album charts. Months after its release Trippie would release its deluxe version with 8 new songs featuring Chance The Rapper, Young Thug, and more.

You can watch the “Excitement” video above.

