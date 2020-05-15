After sharing their own projects in 2020, Trippie Redd and PartyNextDoor have joined forces for their new single, “Excitement.” The single arrives after Trippie Redd shared the deluxe version of his 2019 album, A Love Letter To You 4. The revamped release features eight new songs with help from Chance The Rapper, Young Thug, and more. On the other hand, “Excitement” follows PartyNextDoor’s PartyMobile album, one that arrived nearly three years after his last project, as well as a guest appearance on DVSN’s recent album, A Muse In Her Feelings.

Uptempo in nature, “Excitement” comes through as an ideal track for a daytime drive as the production eases its way to the track’s climax. With PartyNextDoor stepping to the mic first, Trippie emerges soon after belting the lyrics to his own verse. Showing appreciation to the significant other in their lives as well as their physique, Trippie continues to shower his love with praise while pleading with her to join him in seeing a new side of life. To close out the track, PartyNextDoor returns with a reminder that it is more than their bedroom magic that keeps him around.

The new song also arrives after Trippie Redd shared a video for his Young Thug collaboration, “Yell Oh.” The video found the two rappers fleeing from their enemies.

Press play on the video above to hear “Excitement.”

