To close out 2019, Trippie Redd shared the fourth installment of his A Love Letter To You mixtape series. Laced with 21 songs, the project proved to be his most successful release, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard album charts with 104,000 in first-week sales. In February, Trippie shared the deluxe version of the album, featuring 8 new song. One of those was “Yell Oh,” a collaboration with Young Thug, which proved to be the fan-favorite. Nearly two months later, Trippie Redd returns with a video for the song.

Attempting to “illustrate the various nightmares that result from the illicit use of drugs,” as reads the disclaimer at the start, Trippie Redd and Young Thug are portrayed as claymation figures. The rappers hit the road after spending time at a strip club, tearing through the city, all while snatching diamonds from a restricted area. They also escape from the police thanks to oversized Percocet pills, and stop by a gas station to pump their car with Promethazine, as well as purchase some alcohol.

Unbeknownst to Trippie and Thug, their journey has caused a stir in the city, bringing large amounts of attention to them both. Shortly after pulling over by a lake for a quick breather, a swarm of “Opps” surround them, firing at them. Trippie and Thug are able to escape from the ambush and head back on the road. Unfortunately, their luck soon runs out during their high-speed getaway as they fall into the mouth of an underground monster.

The video comes just a month after Trippie was sued by Three 6 Mafia for an uncleared sample of their song “Hit A Muthaf*cka,” which he used in his A Love Letter To You 4 track “Death.”

Watch the video for “Yell Oh” above.