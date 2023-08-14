Trippie Redd is among the biggest rap ragers, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a soft spot. On his new single, “Closed Doors,” off his new album, A Love Letter To You 5, Trippie teams with Roddy Ricch to show off their more romantic sides. The official video for the track, which was directed by Cole Bennett, is a sweet bite-sized look at the lengths the pair will go to for their special ladies.

In the video, Trippie and Roddy visually shrink themselves down as a metaphor for how they are willing to step out of their superstar personas for their gals. Although Trippie is known for his signature grunge sound, he has no problems throwing himself into the song’s R&B sounds.

Trippee even pays homage to singer Lloyd’s 2004 song “Southside” as Trippie melodically raps, “I done popped a Perky, waitin’ on an Addy / Got us doin’ things we ain’t done before / F*ckin’ you in mansions, crib came with expansions / Doing dirty things behind closed doors / I got you Dior sight / Got you catchin’ feelings, we was so tight / That p*ssy good, I co-sign / We both end up doin’ dirty things behind closed doors.”

This small tribute was a stellar touch on the part of the producers of “Closed Doors,” Igor Mamet, Puku, Niketaz, and OneintheForest.

Roddy Ricch’s verse perfectly aligns with “Closed Doors”‘ theme, with him dedicating his stanza to his better half: “I love the way you deal with a nigga, that’s so anti / Knew it was real when you got my name tatted on your backside / You love my highs and my lows in the worst way / And you make every day I wake up feel like my birthday.”

Watch the full video for “Closed Doors” above.

A Love Letter To You 5 is out now via 1400 Entertainment/10K Projects. Find more information here.

