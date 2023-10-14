Ye, formally known as Kanye West, has returned to X (formerly Twitter), but that’s not all he’s doing. According to Billboard, West has teamed up with “By Yourself” singer Ty Dolla Sign for a collaborative full-length project. The only thing standing in the album’s way is a problem with distribution.

Billboard reports West and Ty are looking for a new distributor deal for the forthcoming release. Billboard alleges that the musicians are fielding upwards of five offers from companies at the present moment and are leaning towards one favorable option. Initially, the entertainers’ goal was to share the collaboration with the public this past Friday, October 13. However, a deal wasn’t reached. So, they’ve moved the release date. They hope to drop the album before the year ends.

West and Ty have come together on numerous occasions in the past, including on the 2021 song “Junya Pt 2,” 2019’s “Everything We Need,” 2016’s “Real Friends” and 2014’s “Only One.” Before that, they worked together on Ty Dolla $ ign’s “Ego Death” (2020) and on West’s “Everything We Need” (2019), “Real Friends.”

West’s last full-length project, Donda 2, was exclusively released on his Donda Stem Player, developed in partnership with Kano Computing.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.