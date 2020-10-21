Ty Dolla Sign And Post Malone Aim For Perfection With ‘Spicy’

The last time Ty Dolla Sign hooked up with Post Malone, it was for the latter’s 2018 single “Psycho,” which helped propel Beerbongs & Bentleys to the biggest debut of 2018 and made it one of two hip-hop albums to go platinum that year. Now, Post returns the favor for Ty’s upcoming album with a verse on “Spicy,” the latest single from Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, dropping October 23.

The two artists sing-rap over a clap-ridden, guitar-driven beat with subtle Latin influences, delivering flirtatious lyrics about the women they plan to bed. Premiering the song on Apple Music, Ty told Zane Lowe that Post “took a f*cking hell of a long time to send it back… I was kind of impatient just because we started on this song, me and him, definitely sometime last year. And I’m like, ‘Yo, finish your f*cking verse. Finish your verse. Send it, send it, send it.'”

Eventually, Ty did get the verse from Post and credited his collaborator’s perfectionism: “Shout out to our brother, Post,” he said. “He’s about perfection, and we see it in his work, every time.”

Listen to Ty Dolla Sign and Post Malone’s “Spicy” above.

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is due 10/23 via Def Jam Records. Pre-save it here.

