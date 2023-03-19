As the saying goes, diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and based on Tyga’s reported latest splurge purchase, he is hoping that’s true. In late February, rumors began to circulate online that the “Go Loko” rapper and punk rocker Avril Lavigne were dating. Earlier this month, during Paris Fashion Week, the pair took their relationship public while attending the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party after making out in front of the paparazzi.

Although Lavigne’s ex-finance musician Mod Sun wasn’t too happy about the news, the pair seems to be enjoying each other’s company. Tyga even took it a step further, according to TMZ, by purchasing the singer a custom $80,000 pink and black diamond necklace fit for a punk music princess.

📲 | Tyga gifted Avril Lavigne an $80,000 custom diamond chain. pic.twitter.com/xF44dmpYNT — Avril Lavigne News (@AvrilNewsFans) March 18, 2023

The necklace was supposedly designed by celebrity jeweler Eric Mavani, more commonly known as Eric Da Jeweler. As paparazzi pieces show, Lavigne sporting the lavish piece, was spotted holding hands with Tyga leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 16, following her awkward run-in with a topless protester in her home country of Canada while she was speaking on stage at the Juno Awards.

Fans of Avril and Tyga may be confused by their pairing. Heck, even Mod Sun fans led a “f*ck Tyga” rant during his show post the news of their coupling, but that hasn’t stopped their budding romance.