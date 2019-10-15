Tyga‘s head-spinning comeback continues, as Columbia Records announces that the “Taste” rapper has signed a multi-million dollar contract with the label, posting the news to Twitter and revealing the estimated value in a press release. Columbia is also the label home of breakout artist Lil Nas X, as well as Tyler The Creator, who has had an exceptional year himself, Adele, Beyonce, John Legend, and Pharrell Williams, who was recently profiled by GQ.

According to Variety, Tyga said, “I’ve always wanted to work with [Columbia CEO] Ron Perry,” who A&R’d The Weeknd’s Starboy and Lorde’s Melodrama. “I’ve been a fan of how he’s been able to spot talent; how he’s been able to A&R; and to publish people. And likewise, he’s been following my career for a long time. It makes sense for me to do something with Ron. If I was going to go anywhere major, I want to go somewhere where the head person in charge is really about the music and really understands me.”

Tyga, who made a roaring comeback in 2018 with “Taste,” has followed up his surge of popularity with a stellar run of fun hit singles and standout guest appearances, including an appearance on Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding single “Wow.” with fellow Componite Roddy Ricch, on DJ Mustard’s 10 Summers single “On God” alongside ASAPs Ferg and Rocky, with YBN Nahmir and City Girls on raucous single “F*ck It Up,” and on Doja Cat’s “Juicy” remix. His own singles have included videos for singles from his own album Legendary such as “Light Skin Lil Wayne” and “Bop.” The man has had a busy year, and the news of his lucrative new contract seems like the icing on a hard-earned cake.

Tyga’s album Legendary is out now via Empire.